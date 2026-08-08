IAF officer held over military info leak in Pakistan honey trap

The woman is suspected to have been operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan.

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New Delhi: A serving Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has been arrested following a complaint by the IAF that he allegedly shared information concerning the military after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media, police said on Saturday, August 8.

A case was registered under provisions of the Official Secrets Act against the officer, and arrested on May 30. The chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30 after completion of the investigation, police said in a statement.

“Based upon a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative,” it said.

Subhan Bakery

Police sources said that the officer allegedly shared information concerning military-related activities.

The investigation is linked to a suspected espionage network in which the accused officer was allegedly contacted through social media by a woman.

The woman allegedly established contact with the officer and subsequently interacted with him through video calls and other digital platforms, said the source.

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The woman is suspected to have been operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan, they said.

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