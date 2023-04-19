IAF rescues 13 Army personnel in Sikkim

In a tweet, the IAF said the Army personnel were rescued from the area that is on an altitude of 14,000 feet.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th April 2023 9:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man dies in accident at Rajendranagar
(Representational Image)

New Delhi: IAF helicopters on Wednesday rescued 13 Army personnel from a mountainous area in North Sikkim after they were injured in a road accident.

The IAF deployed the helicopters to rescue the Army personnel after it received information about the accident, officials said.

In a tweet, the IAF said the Army personnel were rescued from the area that is on an altitude of 14,000 feet.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
IAF chopper pressed into service to douse Coimbatore forest fire

“On 19 Apr 23, amidst the harsh terrain & inclement weather of North Sikkim, IAF helicopters successfully rescued 13 Army personnel injured in a road accident from an altitude of 14,000 ft,” it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th April 2023 9:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button