IAP is unbothered by ORS issue or child safety: Hyderabad paediatrician

Hyderabad: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has formally accepted Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s resignation, submitted two months ago.

“Now I can finally speak freely,” she shared on her X handle.

MY RESIGNATION

FROM IAP

HAS BEEN ACCEPTED.

Now I can finally speak freely.

The IAP once had many ethical leaders.

What follows is why chose to leave.



WHY DID I LEAVE?

Because concerns raised repeatedly were ignored.

For years, I raised concerns about ORSL promotion, conference… pic.twitter.com/ZAC0S8JTD6 — Dr.Sivaranjini (@dr_sivaranjani) June 8, 2026

The IAP represents the largest collective of paediatricians in the country, with a membership surpassing 47,000.

She alleged IAP repeatedly ignored her concerns about ORSL promotions in medical conferences, calling the organisation’s muted approach “blurred lines between science and marketing.”

“My ORSL concerns were never meaningfully addressed. When legitimate concerns are ignored, silence becomes complicity,” she said.

Calling the IAP an organisation that was once led by eminent scientists and medical practitioners, she alleged that it is now headed by individuals who prioritise pharmaceutical funding over child safety.

Also Read Hyderabad doctor quits Indian Academy of Pediatricians over ORS labelling row

“When leadership remains silent in the face of unethical influence: Trust is eroded Families and doctors lose faith in the system. Science is compromised Marketing begins to shape medical spaces. Children are at risk,” she said.

She urged the National Medical Commissioner (NMC) and Union Ministry of Health to initiate an investigation into how and why IAP allowed pharma giants Kenvue and Johnson & Johnson to sell their products in schools, pharmacies and hospitals despite being cognizant of high sugar values.

“Authorities also need to look into why parents were not warned about the risks of giving sucralose-containing drinks on a daily basis to children, and why only Sucralose was specifically mentioned in the following position paper released!”

On April 14, Dr Sivaranjani submitted her resignation after receiving legal notices from pharmaceutical companies accusing her of making false and defamatory statements about their products.

“Enough is enough,” she said, adding that the IAP neither condemned the notice nor backed her publicly despite her appeals. The academy, according to her, issued a questionable position statement on ORS.

Dr Sivaranjani valiantly fought for eight years against the misleading labelling of oral rehydration solutions (ORS).

On October 18, 2025, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directed all food business operators to stop using the word ‘ORS’ (Oral Rehydration Solution) in their labelling and advertisements, calling such practices misleading to consumers.

The following month, the Delhi High Court upheld FSSAI’s ban order and refused to interfere, saying the measures taken are impelled by “serious public health considerations” and are regulatory measures applicable across the food industry.