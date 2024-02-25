IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan visits elderly Kashmiri Pandit living in harsh conditions

IAS Officer Athar Aamir Khan, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam, visited an elderly Kashmiri Pandit, Pyare Lal, residing in harsh living conditions in Aamno village.

His visit followed after Kulgam News explored Lal’s living conditions through an interview at his house.

As soon as the video went viral, the IAS officer promptly visited Lal’s residence, initiating measures to enhance his living conditions.

After the visit, he stated, “The house needs repairs that will be done. His health checkup was also done. Doctor will also visit him regularly. Cleanliness and sanitation is being done. Ration, bedding, blankets etc have been arranged. Our District Social Welfare Officer will be looking after his day to day care.”

Thank you DC Sahab. Really kind of you to visit him and ensure his well being. @AtharAamirKhan https://t.co/2whknITjWl pic.twitter.com/Q9XOGNvg0E — Umesh Talashi (@UTalashi) February 24, 2024

I visited him today. We have made proper arrangements for him at our Senior Citizen Home but he didn’t want to move out despite our insistence. He doesn’t want to shift to any other place. So we are making arrangements at his home as well. The house needs repairs that will be… https://t.co/a1X7GLvcZG — Athar Aamir Khan (@AtharAamirKhan) February 24, 2024

Following this visit, numerous netizens praised the IAS officer for this compassionate gesture. Below are some of the reactions.

