IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan visits elderly Kashmiri Pandit living in harsh conditions

IAS Officer Athar Aamir Khan, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam, visited an elderly Kashmiri Pandit, Pyare Lal, residing in harsh living conditions in Aamno village.
His visit followed after Kulgam News explored Lal’s living conditions through an interview at his house.
As soon as the video went viral, the IAS officer promptly visited Lal’s residence, initiating measures to enhance his living conditions.
After the visit, he stated, “The house needs repairs that will be done. His health checkup was also done. Doctor will also visit him regularly. Cleanliness and sanitation is being done. Ration, bedding, blankets etc have been arranged. Our District Social Welfare Officer will be looking after his day to day care.”
