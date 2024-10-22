IAS officer’s remark on temple loudspeakers triggers row

A senior IAS officer, Shailbala Martin, has ignited a heated controversy in Madhya Pradesh after her social media post criticizing the use of loudspeakers in temples. The IAS officer’s comment has sparked protests from religious groups.

Discussions around noise pollution caused by public address systems, especially during religious events was reignited after a 13-year-old boy during the Durga idol immersion in Bhopal. The boy, who was dancing to DJ music, suddenly collapsed and passed away.

IAS officer Shailbala Martin’s remarks

Following the incident, a journalist on social media platform X shared views on enforcement of noise pollution regulations. IAS officer Shailbala Martin weighed in, questioning why noise pollution due to use of loudspeakers at temples goes unchecked.

https://twitter.com/MartinShailbala/status/1847949800840315295

Martin’s remarks were met with sharp criticism from rightwing organizations. Chandrashekhar Tiwari, head of the ‘Sanskriti Bachao Manch,’ expressed outrage and announced plans to stage protests against the IAS officer, accusing her of being biased in her comments.

However, not all responses were negative. Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez defended Martin, saying she had raised valid concerns about the selective enforcement of noise pollution regulations. “A senior officer has raised questions on the BJP government’s biased action against the public address system,” Hafeez said, supporting the IAS officer’s stance.

Shailbala Martin’s career, service

Shailbala Martin is a 2009-batch IAS officer. She currently serves as the Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department (GAD). Martin began her career in the State Civil Service (SCS) and was promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on June 12, 2017.

She has held various key positions throughout her career, including roles in the Health Department in 2014, Municipal Commissioner of Burhanpur in 2019, and Collector of Niwari district that same year.

Since January 2022, she has been serving in the General Administration Department.

Noise pollution, government regulations

The topic of noise pollution has long been a sensitive issue in Madhya Pradesh. Last year, the state government issued guidelines specifically targeting noise pollution in religious venues, aiming to regulate the use of loudspeakers and public address systems. Despite these guidelines, enforcement remains uneven.

Shailbala Martin’s comments have brought this issue back into the spotlight, questioning the effectiveness of these regulations and calling for more balanced enforcement across all religious institutions.