IAS officer sets example by delivering her baby in govt hospital in Telangana

Doctors performed C-section as the weight of the baby was 3.4 kg

Updated: 4th October 2022 11:51 am IST
Bhupalpally: Mulugu additional collector Ila Tripathi set an example by delivering her baby in a government hospital in Telangana on Monday.

On October 3, Tripathi who is the wife of District Collector Bhavesh Mishra was admitted to the government area hospital in the afternoon after she started witnessing labor pains.

Though the doctors at the hospital tried for normal delivery, they performed C-section as the weight of the baby was 3.4 kg.

By deciding to give delivery in a government hospital, the IAS officer set an example that it is not mandatory to visit a private hospital for the delivery of the baby, and government hospitals are capable of handling it.

For the benefit of the poor, Bhavesh Mishra has been continuously putting efforts to improve infrastructure at the government hospital.

