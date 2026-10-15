IAS officer shuts down J-K woman officer, calls her ‘bloody shit’

Jammu and Kashmir: A video has surfaced showing an IAS officer shouting at a woman officer, “bloody shit”, in a video conference call and ordering her immediate suspension.

The meeting was chaired by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan on October 14. The video shows Ranjan losing his cool with Beenish Wani, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer. She serves as the Assistant Director, Employment in Ganderbal.

Ranjan questions Wani on the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). “Why do you need NRLM? If this is to be done by others, do you have to only write letters? And you will seek the medal. They are just a helping tool; they have never been the main authority,” Ranjan said.

When Wani tried to explain the reason, Ranjan told her to “shut up.”

When she questioned his tone, he said, “Madam, chup baithati ho ki nahin (will you keep quiet or not)?”

An angry Wani snapped back, “How dare you talk to me like this?”

“You are bloody shit. I can always talk to you like this,” yelled Ranjan.

The J&K retorted that he could not call her “shit” and left the meeting with, “To hell with you.”

Ranjan turned to other officers and ordered her suspension, “How dare she say, ‘To hell with you.’ Suspend her immediately.”

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Wani spoke to The Tribune, saying the IAS officer has harassed her in the past too. Her complaints fell on deaf ears. “This shouldn’t happen. An officer cannot be harassed like this. I have approached the higher authorities, and I have been assured that the matter would be looked into,” she said.

Action sought against IAS officer

The video has reached several places, with Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former J&K CM and People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. “How dare you use such derogatory, demeaning language? Take your god complex & dirty slurs elsewhere. We won’t tolerate this in Kashmir,” her X post read.

‘You are bloody shit, I can always talk to you like this’ – Rajeev Ranjan IAS officer abusing & threatening a lady KAS officer.



How dare you use such derogatory demeaning language? Take your god complex & dirty slurs elsewhere. We won’t tolerate this in Kashmir.



Since 2019 KAS… pic.twitter.com/2UM0VZWmlW — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) October 15, 2026

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Thursday, October 15, condemned the IAS officer’s behaviour and tone and called for an impartial inquiry. “Differences of opinion during official proceedings must be handled professionally, without compromising the dignity of government employees,” it said in a statement.

An IAS officer with a history of complaints

Ranjan is a 2010 IAS officer from the J&K cadre. The officer has had a history of complaints. The state government ordered his suspension in 2020 following his arrest by the CBI in connection with the issuance of a large number of arms licences allegedly on the basis of forged documents.

He was reinstated in 2021.

In 2025, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations as part of an investigation into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by Ranjan.