IAS officers transferred, some given full additional charges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government has on Thursday, February 20, transferred some IAS officers and gave full additional charges to some, while relieving some officials from their posts.

K Surendra Mohan, commissioner of transport, has been placed in full additional charge of the posts of commissioner for cooperation and registrar of cooperative societies and director of marketing.

RV Karnan, director of health and family welfare has been placed in full additional charge of the post of CEO, Arogyasri. Siva Sankar Lotheti, who has been in that post, has been posted in the general administration department.

K Haritha, joint secretary to government, finance department, has been transferred and posted as the director of commercial taxes, relieving Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi from holding full additional charge of that post.

Shaik Yasmeen Basha, director of horticulture and sericulture has been placed in full additional charge of the post of managing director, Telangana Seeds Development Corporation.

K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, managing director of HACA, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of managing director, Telangana Foods.

Sanchit Gangwar, additional collector (local bodies), Wanaparthy district, has been transferred and posted as additional collector (local bodies), Narayanpet district.