Telangana CM Revanth to kick-off construction of Indiramma Illu from Narayanpet on Feb 21

As part of the first phase of the Indiramma Illu housing scheme, 75,045 Indiramma houses will be constructed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 20th February 2025 11:52 pm IST
CM Revanth to officially kick-off construction of Indiramma Illu from Appakapalle village in Narayanpet mandal on Friday, February 21.

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be formally kick-starting the construction of Indiramma houses from Appakapalle village of Narayanpet mandal on Friday, February 21.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

As part of the first phase of the Indiramma Illu housing scheme, 75,045 Indiramma houses will be constructed, out of 4,50,000 houses sanctioned to be constructed across the state in one year.

Beneficiaries who have been identified and received their allotment letters have been asked by the officials to start constructing their houses by March 10.

MS Creative School

As per reports, state government would be releasing around Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of Indiramma Illu on Friday.

Also Read
GHMC approves major road, flyover expansion projects in Hyderabad

The state government is offering Rs 5 lakh per house to beneficiaries to construct the houses in their own land.

After the construction of the basement, the state government will be disbursing Rs 1 lakh into the accounts of the beneficiaries. As the construction of the house progresses, the remaining amount will be disbursed in phases.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 20th February 2025 11:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button