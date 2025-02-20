Telangana CM Revanth to kick-off construction of Indiramma Illu from Narayanpet on Feb 21

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be formally kick-starting the construction of Indiramma houses from Appakapalle village of Narayanpet mandal on Friday, February 21.

As part of the first phase of the Indiramma Illu housing scheme, 75,045 Indiramma houses will be constructed, out of 4,50,000 houses sanctioned to be constructed across the state in one year.

Beneficiaries who have been identified and received their allotment letters have been asked by the officials to start constructing their houses by March 10.

As per reports, state government would be releasing around Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of Indiramma Illu on Friday.

The state government is offering Rs 5 lakh per house to beneficiaries to construct the houses in their own land.

After the construction of the basement, the state government will be disbursing Rs 1 lakh into the accounts of the beneficiaries. As the construction of the house progresses, the remaining amount will be disbursed in phases.