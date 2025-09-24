IAS Smita Sabharwal challenges Kaleshwaram commission report in HC

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who served as special secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office during the BRS government, has moved the Telangana High Court to quash the findings of the Justice PC Ghose Commission regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

In her petition, Sabharwal argued that the Commission made serious adverse remarks against her without adhering to the mandatory procedural safeguards under Sections 8-B and 8-C of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, which require prior notice and an opportunity to be heard.

Sabharwal stated that she was not involved in decision-making related to the construction of the project’s barrages and played no role in granting approvals.

Commission report’s assertions

Contrary to this, the commission’s report asserted that she had a significant role, referencing her site visits, field inspections, feedback to then chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and participation in granting administrative permissions.

The commission further recommended action against her for allegedly violating business rules by not presenting crucial files before the Cabinet.

Report’s conclusions arbitrary: Sabharwal

Describing these conclusions as arbitrary, prejudicial, and violative of natural justice, Sabharwal has requested the Court to strike down the portions of the report concerning her.

The case is set to be heard soon by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Interim protection to KCR, Harish, ex CS Joshi

Earlier, the High Court had granted interim protection to former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao, and former chief secretary SK Joshi, preventing the government from taking any action against them based on the same commission report.

Sabharwal has sought similar interim relief, urging that no coercive measures be initiated against her until her petition is disposed of.