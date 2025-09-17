HC stays action on Kaleshwaram report against Ex CS Joshi

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, September 16, issued interim orders directing that no action should be taken against former chief secretary and former Irrigation department principal secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi on the basis of Justice Ghose Commission’s report on the Kaleshwaram project.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Aparajita Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a petition filed by SK Joshi, seeking to halt the implementation of the Justice Ghose Commission’s report.

During the hearing, the bench questioned whether an affidavit had been filed on how the report’s copy was obtained. Senior advocate Avinash Desai and advocate Tarun G Reddy, representing the petitioner, argued that the report was made available online after the government released it.

Also Read Telangana govt must act according to law on Kaleshwaram report: Kishan Reddy

They contended that the Commission had levelled allegations against Joshi without issuing any notice or seeking an explanation.

Probe handed over to CBI: State govt

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, representing the state, submitted that the government had not taken any action based on the report.

He informed the court that the investigation into the Kaleshwaram project had already been handed over to the CBI. He also clarified that the report’s copy had not been provided to the CBI.

After hearing submissions, the court issued interim orders restraining the government from taking any action against Joshi based on the Commission report. However, it allowed the CBI investigation to continue.

The bench further directed the state to file counter-affidavits in response to Joshi’s petition challenging the report.

The matter, along with petitions filed by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, was adjourned to October 7 for further hearing.