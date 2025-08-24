Telangana govt must act according to law on Kaleshwaram report: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Telangana government must act in accordance with the law on the report concerning the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to the media in an informal interaction at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, on Saturday, August 23, he alleged that misuse of power and corruption had taken place in the project.

“We have been saying from the beginning that there was corruption and irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. The previous BRS-led government made mistakes. Retired engineers’ associations have repeatedly pointed out that the project was built without properly considering expert advice. As predicted, the damage has now occurred,” Kishan Reddy said.

He further reminded that while in opposition, the Congress had also demanded a CBI probe into the matter, but now that it is in power, it has changed its stance.

“Let us wait and see what action the state government will take based on the Commission’s report. Recently, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said there was no need to take action against anyone,” he remarked.

Kishan Reddy clarified that if there are technical deficiencies in the projects, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) would highlight them, but corruption-related findings would not fall under its purview.

“A deeper investigation into the Kaleshwaram issue would have been more appropriate,” he added.