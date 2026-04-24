I&B ministry advises ZEE5 not to release ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

Chandigarh: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised ZEE5 not to release the docu-series on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, after the Punjab Police expressed apprehension that it posed a risk to public order.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking a ban on the release of the web series, claiming it would glorify gangster culture.

Matter comes up in HC

When the matter came up in the high court on Friday, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain and advocate Dheeraj Jain, representing the Centre, placed a copy of the communication from the I&B ministry before the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.

Warring’s counsel Nikhil Ghai said their petition was disposed of as their grievance was redressed after the Centre issued an advisory to ZEE5 not to release the docu-series. The I&B ministry, in its April 24 communication to ZEE5, advised it not to release it.

Show was scheduled to be released on April 27

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ was to be released on ZEE5 on April 27.

According to the makers earlier, the show “traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility” and treats Bishnoi as a case study in the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology and media amplification.

“I am directed to refer to CWP-PIL-107-2026 Amrinder Singh Raja Warring vs Union Of India And Others filed before the Hon’ble Punjab & Haryana High Court, and to invite the attention to the Advisory dated 27.10.2025 issued by this Ministry,” read the I&B communication.

The OTT platforms were advised to exercise caution and discretion before publication or transmission of any film or web series, including biopics and documentaries on gangsters and criminals, which are likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order, it said.

It pointed out that the Punjab Police said that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage, and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements.

“It is further informed that the documentary has the potential to negatively influence youth by normalising or romanticising organised crime; undermine ongoing law enforcement efforts against gangsterism; and disturb public order, thereby vitiating the law and order situation in the State.

“The Punjab Police has informed that given the sensitivity of gangster-related issues in Punjab and the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions, the release of the series is likely to lead to heightened tensions and adverse law and order implications,” it said.

It also referred to an ongoing case in which the high court took a suo motu cognisance of the interviews of Bishnoi.

The court has observed that such content tends to promote criminal activities and may adversely impact ongoing trials as well as influence witnesses, it said.

It also pointed towards another court order, which came in January and in which the high court reiterated its directions to identify websites and social media platforms where content glorifying crime and criminals is being shared, and to take immediate steps for its removal.

According to the ministry’s order, “ZEE5 may take note of the above and take appropriate action in the matter.”