IBM plans hiring freeze as AI could replace 7,800 jobs

IBM is implementing a hiring freeze for specific positions due to its expectations that an estimated 7,800 jobs within the IT major could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). IBM CEO Arvind Krishna revealed this plan in a recent interview with Bloomberg News. The hiring freeze is mainly aimed at back-office functions like human resources and administration, where approximately 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automation over the next five years.

Krishna said that IBM’s workforce reduction strategy may include not filling roles that have been left vacant due to attrition. He explained that the company will implement this strategy in response to the increase of AI use in the industry. AI has been making inroads in software development, automating tasks, and significantly improving the efficiency of the development process.

The potential for AI to transform various industries has been evident since the November launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a viral chatbot backed by Microsoft. The AI-driven chatbot has captured significant attention worldwide and has showcased the potential for AI to change the landscape of the software development industry.

While the impact of AI on the job market remains a topic of debate, the adoption of AI in various industries has the potential to create new job opportunities and reshape the workforce. Experts believe that companies need to adapt and invest in training and reskilling initiatives to ensure that their employees are prepared for the changes that AI-driven technologies bring to the workplace.

