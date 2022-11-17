Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut movie details leaked

Mumbai: Bollywood is facing a lot of criticism nowadays for making movies with star kids and not giving opportunities to outsiders. The debate about the struggle as a star kid will go on. Amid this, there is a fresh report of Saif Ai Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut is making rounds on internet.

Reports have it that Ibrahim has signed his first movie with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions which is known to launch star kids and help them get their break in the industry. The movie is going to be something similar to Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershah and will be released in 2023. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

It is noteworthy that Ibrahim has already started working in Bollywood. A few months ago, he was spotted assisting popular filmmaker Karan Johar on sets of Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Saif’s elder daughter Sara Ali Khan got forayed in Bollywod through 2018’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. She went to deliver some good movies like Kedarnath and Atrangi re. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

Let’s hope Ibrahim does well too and we get to see more from him in the future.