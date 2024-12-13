ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to feature hybrid model, India to play in Dubai: Report

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will follow a hybrid model with India playing their matches in Dubai while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan, according to reports.

However in return, Pakistan will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup and the league-stage match between the two nations will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought financial compensation, the ICC has denied it.

Further, Pakistan has secured the hosting rights for an ICC Women’s tournament after 2027.

Also Read Champions Trophy 2025: PCB will accept hybrid model if same policy applies to India

Tensions between India and Pakistan have kept the two countries from playing bilateral series since 2012-13, with both teams only meeting in ICC events and the Asia Cup. India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained political relations.

A similar hybrid model apart from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was used during the 2023 men’s 50-over Asia Cup, where India played their matches, including the semi-finals and final, in Colombo, while Pakistan hosted the rest of the tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled from February 19 to March 9. Unlike a round-robin format, the eight teams will be divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The PCB will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with Pakistan set to stage 10 matches of the tournament. However, all three of India’s league matches including the highly anticipated match against Pakistan will be held in Dubai.

Additionally, the semi-finals and final are also scheduled to take place in Dubai. If India is eliminated after the league stage, the semi-finals and final will be moved to Lahore and Rawalpindi, respectively, in Pakistan.