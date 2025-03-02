ICC Champions Trophy: India sets a target of 250 against New Zealand

Dubai: Invited to bat, India scored 249 for 9 against New Zealand in their last Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy here on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (5/42) grabbed a five-wicket haul to be the most successful bowler.

Both India and New Zealand have already made it to the semifinals after winning both their earlier matches, and Sunday’s winner will top Group A.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the ninth edition of the tournament, is currently underway, having started on February 19 and scheduled to conclude on March 9. Pakistan is hosting the event for the first time since 1996, with matches being played across venues in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Due to political tensions, India’s matches are being held in Dubai.