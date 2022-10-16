ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan to clash on October 23

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 that began today with a match between Sri Lanka and Nambia, India, and Pakistan are going to clash with Pakistan next Sunday, October 23.
The tournament which is being hosted by Australia will feature 16 teams playing 45 matches with the final to be played on November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
In the tournament, India will play the first match next Sunday against Pakistan. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
List of teams in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
There are a total of 16 teams that are divided into Groups 1, 2, A, and B. The winner and runner-up of Group A and Group B respectively will join Group 1 whereas the winner and runner-up of Group B and Group A respectively will join Group 2.
List of teams in Group A
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- Sri Lanka
- United Arab Emirates
List of teams in Group B
- Ireland
- Scotland
- West Indies
- Zimbabwe
List of Group 1 teams
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- England
- New Zealand
- Group A Winner
- Group B Runner Up
List of Group 2 teams
- Bangladesh
- India
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Group A Runner Up
- Group B Winner
T20I ranking of the teams
As per the T20I ranking, India is the best performer among the 16 teams in the T20 World Cup 2022. The T20I ranking of the team India is 1 whereas the rank of Pakistan is 3.
While the rank of the host country, Australia is 6, the T20I ranking of England is 2.
|Teams
|T20I ranking
|India
|1
|England
|2
|Pakistan
|3
|South Africa
|4
|New Zeland
|5
|Australia
|6
|West Indies
|7
|Sri Lanka
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|Afghanistan
|10
|Zimbabwe
|11
|Ireland
|12
|United Arab Emirates
|13
|Namibia
|14
|Scotland
|15
|Netherlands
|18
Venue of T20 World Cup matches
T20 World Cup matches will be played in seven different states. The list of states and venues is as follows
|States
|Cricket stadium
|Adelaide
|Adelaide Oval
|Brisbane
|The Gabba
|Geelong
|Kardinia Park Stadium
|Hobart
|Bellerive Oval
|Melbourne
|MCG
|Perth
|Perth Stadium
|Sydney
|SCG