ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan to clash on October 23

In T20 World Cup 2022, there are a total of 16 teams that are divided into Groups 1, 2, A, and B

Updated: 16th October 2022 11:42 am IST
T20 World Cup 2022
In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 that began today with a match between Sri Lanka and Nambia, India, and Pakistan are going to clash with Pakistan next Sunday, October 23.

The tournament which is being hosted by Australia will feature 16 teams playing 45 matches with the final to be played on November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the tournament, India will play the first match next Sunday against Pakistan. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

List of teams in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

There are a total of 16 teams that are divided into Groups 1, 2, A, and B. The winner and runner-up of Group A and Group B respectively will join Group 1 whereas the winner and runner-up of Group B and Group A respectively will join Group 2.

List of teams in Group A

  1. Namibia
  2. Netherlands
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. United Arab Emirates

List of teams in Group B

  1. Ireland
  2. Scotland
  3. West Indies
  4. Zimbabwe

List of Group 1 teams

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Australia
  3. England
  4. New Zealand
  5. Group A Winner
  6. Group B Runner Up

List of Group 2 teams

  1. Bangladesh
  2. India
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Africa
  5. Group A Runner Up
  6. Group B Winner

T20I ranking of the teams

As per the T20I ranking, India is the best performer among the 16 teams in the T20 World Cup 2022. The T20I ranking of the team India is 1 whereas the rank of Pakistan is 3.

While the rank of the host country, Australia is 6, the T20I ranking of England is 2.

TeamsT20I ranking
India1
England2
Pakistan3
South Africa4
New Zeland5
Australia6
West Indies7
Sri Lanka8
Bangladesh9
Afghanistan10
Zimbabwe11
Ireland12
United Arab Emirates13
Namibia14
Scotland15
Netherlands18

Venue of T20 World Cup matches

T20 World Cup matches will be played in seven different states. The list of states and venues is as follows

StatesCricket stadium
AdelaideAdelaide Oval
BrisbaneThe Gabba
GeelongKardinia Park Stadium
HobartBellerive Oval
MelbourneMCG
PerthPerth Stadium
SydneySCG

