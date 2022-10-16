ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan to clash on October 23

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 that began today with a match between Sri Lanka and Nambia, India, and Pakistan are going to clash with Pakistan next Sunday, October 23.

The tournament which is being hosted by Australia will feature 16 teams playing 45 matches with the final to be played on November 13 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In the tournament, India will play the first match next Sunday against Pakistan. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

List of teams in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

There are a total of 16 teams that are divided into Groups 1, 2, A, and B. The winner and runner-up of Group A and Group B respectively will join Group 1 whereas the winner and runner-up of Group B and Group A respectively will join Group 2.

List of teams in Group A

Namibia Netherlands Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates

List of teams in Group B

Ireland Scotland West Indies Zimbabwe

List of Group 1 teams

Afghanistan Australia England New Zealand Group A Winner Group B Runner Up

List of Group 2 teams

Bangladesh India Pakistan South Africa Group A Runner Up Group B Winner

T20I ranking of the teams

As per the T20I ranking, India is the best performer among the 16 teams in the T20 World Cup 2022. The T20I ranking of the team India is 1 whereas the rank of Pakistan is 3.

While the rank of the host country, Australia is 6, the T20I ranking of England is 2.

Teams T20I ranking India 1 England 2 Pakistan 3 South Africa 4 New Zeland 5 Australia 6 West Indies 7 Sri Lanka 8 Bangladesh 9 Afghanistan 10 Zimbabwe 11 Ireland 12 United Arab Emirates 13 Namibia 14 Scotland 15 Netherlands 18

Venue of T20 World Cup matches

T20 World Cup matches will be played in seven different states. The list of states and venues is as follows