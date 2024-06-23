ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Australia vs Afghanistan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 5:18 pm IST
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia by 21 runs in their men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI
Australia’s Travis Head is out bowled during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP/PTI)
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz watches as Australia’s wicketkeeper Matthew Wade falls while taking the ball during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP/PTI)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 5:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button