ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: India vs Bangladesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2024 5:13 pm IST
Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan, right, celebrates with teammate Litton Das after the dismissal of India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024.AP/PTI
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. AP/PTI

