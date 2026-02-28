ICC working on alternate flights for players after US strikes on Iran

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, February 28, said it is working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup in India and Sri lanka amid the disruption caused by the US strikes on Iran.

The T20 showpiece that began on February 7 will wind up on March 8 and feature 20 teams, of which six still remain in the fray, including co-hosts India.

“The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption,” the ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

“We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel.”

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

The ICC acknowledged that a significant number of personnel – including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff – rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai, as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.

The military strikes have led to a closure of air space in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.

Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on ‘X’.

Keeping these factors in mind, the ICC said its ‘travel and logistics’ team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs.

“The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated,” the game’s apex body said in the statement.

The ICC said it will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves, adding that it “remains committed to the smooth and safe conclusion” of the T20 World Cup 2026.