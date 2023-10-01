ICC World Cup: Pakistan has the potential to reach the sky if they regain confidence

Can Pakistan find its winning touch is the question on all minds as the team prepares to launch its campaign in the 2023 ICC World Cup tournament? It is the number two ranked ODI team in the world now so it cannot be taken lightly. Pakistan has always had an abundance of talent but its success record in the World Cup has not been impressive.

In the world cup tournaments, Pakistan has been eliminated in the semifinals on four occasions and twice in the quarter final stage. Only once, in 1992, did it win the trophy. In 1999 it finished in second place. What has prevented this team which has always had gifted players from realising their full potential and winning more often? That is a difficult question to answer and has puzzled many experts.

Plagued by controversies

Pakistan cricket has had a troubled legacy. It has been plagued by endless controversies including allegations as well as proven instances of match fixing by the players. Moreover, there was the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of the coach Bob Woolmer in 2007. Do these factors create a psychological pressure on the minds of the players of today? Will the appointment of a team psychologist benefit the players? These are questions that the Pakistani cricket establishment must address.

Whenever any team is on tour, the leadership of the captain and the team’s think-tank matters a lot. This time, according to skipper Babar Azam, the team is confident and the morale is high. There is a core of the team of about eight players which has remained unchanged.

It must be heartening for the team that Mohammad Rizwan has hit a purple patch right away and he hammered a century against New Zealand in the warm up match. But it is also vitally important that the other leading players including Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman strike form as soon as possible. Playing conditions in India and Pakistan are quite similar. So, even if a player has not played in India before, it should not be a major handicap.

Middle overs are crucial

As far as strategy and tactics are concerned, it is important for the team to take wickets in the middle overs. In recent times, Pakistan has let the game slip away in the middle overs. Their aim will be to prevent the rivals from building up partnerships.

Another factor that is important is that the players must put behind their earlier failure in the Asia Cup and fight a new battle in the World Cup. What is needed is a new combination and above all a positive mental attitude. The right combination will depend upon the opponent that the team will face on any particular day and the battle plan must be drawn up accordingly. Whether to bring in an extra fast bowler or an extra spinner will depend upon the pitch and the opponent.

Skipper Babar Azam is one of the world’s best batters but his personal performance against India needs to be improved. He may motivate himself to change the script on Indian soil. He must be looking forward to playing in the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad and playing well there. He has been watching videos of rival bowlers and figuring out how to tackle them. But he is a leader for whom the team’s display matters more than his own.

Never be satisfied, advises Babar

The skipper has advised his players to never be satisfied with their own performances. A hunger to reach for higher goals should always be in everyone’s hearts, Babar feels. The world cup is a great opportunity for the young players of Pakistan to emerge as the heroes of their country. How quickly the team can adapt to different requirements and come up with the right answers will make the difference between victory and defeat.

Babar Azam is not only a great player but also a mature and wise captain. He has shielded his players from controversies and he knows how to recreate confidence in his team when the morale is down. His batters are in good form. But he must address a few weaknesses in the bowling.

If the former players chip in with constructive suggestions and not merely harsh criticism, it will help the nation’s cause. Unbridled criticism that has often been heard from the seniors of Pakistan make good headlines in the media but do nothing to help the team. If everyone coordinates and pulls their weight, this Pakistan team can reach the heights of glory.