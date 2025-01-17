ICC’s chief prosecutor meets with Syrian leader in Damascus

Khan's office says he visited on the invitation of Syria's transitional government to offer support in ensuring accountability for alleged crimes committed in the country.

ICC
IANS [International Criminal Court. (Photo: Twitter/@IntlCrimCourt)]

The Hague: The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan made an unannounced visit to Damascus on Friday, meeting with the leader of Syria’s de facto government.

Khan met with the country’s leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and the foreign minister to discuss options for justice in The Hague for the victims of the conflict, which has left more than half a million dead and more than six million people displaced.

