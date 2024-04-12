Ice Apple Biryani trending in Hyderabad: Love it or hate it?

The internet is a treasure trove of unique culinary creations, with people around the world constantly innovating and experimenting with popular dishes. Among these, biryani stands out as a favorite for experimentation. However, for Hyderabadis, biryani holds a special place in their hearts, making any deviation from the traditional recipe a sensitive topic. Many in Hyderabad feel that experimenting with Biryani is like disrespecting their iconic dish, considering it a form of ‘Tauheen’, or insult.

By now, we have seen number of videos of Chocolate Biryani, Strawberry Biryani, Pink Biryani, Spiderman biryani and many more. Adding to the list, comes Hyderabad’s Ice Apple Biryani. Yes, you read that right!

Viral Ice Apple Biryani Takes Internet By Storm

A local eatery in Hyderabad has introduced “Ice Apple Biryani” to its menu, leaving netizens divided. The dish, featuring ice apples (tadgola or tad munjal) as a key ingredient, has gained attention after a video showcasing it went viral on Instagram.

Maryada Ramanna, a restaurant located in Hyderabad’s HiTech City, unveiled the summer special biryani along with an accompanying ice apple curry. The Instagram handle ‘hyderabadbucketlist’ shared a reel about these innovative dishes and the video has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. Many have expressed disapproval towards the unconventional fusion.

The video quickly amassed lakhs of views, prompting Instagram users to flood the comments section with their thoughts on the ‘Ice Apple Biryani’ experiment.

When ‘Pink Biryani’ Irked Netizens

This isn’t the first time that unconventional biryani variations have stirred controversy in Hyderabad. Previously, a baker named Heena Kausar Raad faced backlash for creating a “Pink Biryani” for a Barbie-themed party.

The dish, deemed as a deviation from the authentic recipe, drew criticism from food enthusiasts, including popular Hyderabadi food blogger Dr. Foodie, who urged against tampering with the iconic dish.

What’s your take on Ice Apple Biryani? Comment below