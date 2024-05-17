Ice cream parlour, restaurants raided in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The task force of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted inspections at an ice cream parlour and restaurants located in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on Thursday.

During the inspection, they discovered unhygienic conditions in the restaurants.

Live cockroaches found in store area at restaurant in Hyderabad

At Makau Kitchen and Bar, expired items such as Sneha Chicken, Bull Dog sauce, Mala’s Orange Marmalade, Tiparos Fish sauce, mayonnaise, and fungus-infected cashews worth Rs 4,970 were found. In the store area of the restaurant, live cockroaches were found. Other hygiene-related issues were also discovered during the raid.

Naturals Icecream



* Ice-cream stored in steel containers and Ice-cream cones inside refrigerator were found without proper labelling



* Medical fitness certificate of food handlers not available.



(3/3) pic.twitter.com/6HTdppo84H — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 16, 2024

At 36 Downtown Brew Pub, expired food items such as Sneha Chicken, Done Mushroom, Hoisin Sauce, and others worth Rs 4,000 were found. It was also found that the outlet was not following hygiene-related norms.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Jubilee Hills area on 15.05.2024.



36 Downtown Brew Pub



* Expired food articles such as Sneha Chicken, Done Mushroom, Hoisin Sauce and others worth Rs.4000/- found and discarded

* Hygiene related norms not being followed



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/njEosq5xwH — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 16, 2024

Proper labelling missing at ice cream parlour in Hyderabad

At Natural Ice Cream, ice cream stored in steel containers and ice cream cones inside the refrigerator were found without proper labelling. Moreover, medical fitness certificates for food handlers were reportedly not available.

This isn’t the first instance of such unhygienic conditions being discovered in Hyderabad restaurants. Residents have previously expressed concerns about the quality of food served in various eateries in the city.

The course of action the task force will take against the ice cream parlour and restaurants in Hyderabad remains to be seen.