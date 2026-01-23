It’s that time again when the echo of “Ismail Bhai, Angrezan tumaareku khundal khundal ke maare kate na…” is ready to ring through cinema halls!

Hyderabad’s most loved cult classic The Angrez is making a grand comeback to the big screen after nearly two decades. Directed by Kuntaa Nikkil, the iconic film has been re-released today, January 23, bringing a wave of nostalgia for Hyderabadis across the city.

Starring popular Hyderabadi artistes Dheer Charan Srivastav as the unforgettable Ismail Bhai, Mast Ali as Saleem Pheku, and Aziz Naser as Jahangir, The Angrez remains a landmark film that defined Deccani humour and storytelling. Announcing the re-release, Aziz Naser took to Instagram and wrote, “1st #Hyderabadi crossover cult classic to re-release in cinemas.”

Tickets for the film are now available on BookMyShow. As of now, the re-release is limited to five shows across five theatres in Hyderabad, making it a must-watch moment for fans eager to relive the magic on the big screen. Check out the list below.

Here’s how Hyderabadis are reacting to the news.

More about The Angrez

Released nearly 20 years ago in June 2006, The Angrez continues to enjoy a massive fan following for its rib-tickling humour, authentic Old City flavour, and dialogues that have become a part of everyday Hyderabadi conversations. The film beautifully captures the comic chaos that unfolds when local Hyderabadi youths cross paths with English-speaking foreigners, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and cultural clashes.

The film’s immense popularity later led to The Angrez 2, which released in 2015. With its return to cinemas, the original classic is once again reminding Hyderabadis why it remains timeless.

So, are you excited to watch The Angrez on the big screen once again?