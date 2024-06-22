Iconic Video: Salman, Aishwarya perform together on stage

Mumbai: Bollywood is always buzzing with glitz, drama, and rumors, especially when it comes to celebrity love stories. One of the most intense and controversial relationships was between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. Their romance, which began in the late ’90s and ended dramatically, continues to fascinate fans and the media even today.

Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship was like a rollercoaster ride, full of highs and lows. It started with a spark but ended with a bitter breakup. Despite the years that have passed, their love story remains a hot topic.

An old video of Aishwarya and Salman performing together on stage has been making waves on Instagram. The clip shows them deeply in love, performing “Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi” from Salman Khan’s iconic blockbuster movie “Hello Brother.”

Fans have been reacting to the video, reminiscing about the past and expressing their nostalgia.

They also performed on other iconic songs like Chand Chupa Badal Mein and more. Check out full video below.

Aishwarya Rai is now married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, and they have a daughter named Aaradhya. On the other hand, Salman Khan remains single and is considered one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors.