ICSE class 10 results: Hyderabad student bags all-India third rank

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student bagged all-India third rank in ICSE class 10 results that were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday evening.

The student, Riya Susan Tony from The Future Kid’s School in Hyderabad secured 99.4 percent. She scored 497 marks out of 500.

The third rank is being shared by 72 candidates as all of them scored 497 marks in the examination.

The first rank is shared by four candidates. They are Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow). All of them scored 499 marks out of 500.

After securing 498 marks in the examination, 34 students are sharing the second spot. They are Ved Raj (Chaibasa), Sandhya S (Bengaluru), Amolika Amit Mukherjee (Mumbai), Aadya Gaur (Mumbai), Vidhi Chauhan (Pune), Vedaang Kharya (Mumbai), Sariya Khan, Raeena Kausar and Khishit Naryan (Lucknow), Abhay Lumar Singhania (Asansol), Baidurya Ghosh (Barrackpore), Kaninika Saha (Jhaljhalia), Neha (Patna), Sulagna Basack (Jamshedpur), Nihara Mariam Oommen (Bengaluru), Rahul Dutta (Bengaluru), Vidhatri BN (Bengaluru), Adi Kishore (Bengaluru), Athira SJ (Thiruvananthapuram), Shivani Omkarnath Deo (Pune), Varsha Shyam Sundar (Mumbai), Pavithra Prasad Achar (Mumbai), Ananya Pramod Nair (Mumbai), Archita Singh (Lucknow) and Tanvi Sharma (Dehradun).

ICSE Class 10 merit list

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pass percentage for girls (99.98 percent) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97 percent), officials said, adding the overall pass percentage is 99.97 percent.