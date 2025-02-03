ID Foods CEO demands justice for nephew’s suicide in Kerala

ID Foods CEO, Musthafa PC, mourns and demands justice over the tragic death of his 15-year-old nephew Mihir Ahammed, who took his life by jumping from the 26th floor of his high-rise apartment on January 15 in Kochi

He alleges Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students of Global Public School, an upscale school in Ernakulam.

Bullies forced to lick toilet seat

The ID Foods CEO said that Mihir was bullied at his school over his dark skin colour. Upon gathering information, his parents came to realise that “Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day.”

“He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. After this humiliating experience, they used to call him ‘poopyhead,'” Musthafa PC said in a statement.

Musthafa PC said that even after Mihir’s death the bullies had no sense of remorse with screenshots of their chat revealing them celebrating his death. ‘f**k n***a he actually died,’ one of the texts read.

“I couldn’t stop crying seeing those chat screenshots,” Musthafa PC lamented over the cruelty and lack of empathy his nephew had to face from his schoolmates.

Also Read Kerala boy fatally jumps off 26th floor; mother alleges school bullying

Mhir’s death must not go in vain

“Mihir left to a world where he will not face bullying and ragging from these criminals,” Musthafa PC said, sympathising with his nephew.

“He was my son’s best friend. During his kindergarten days, he lived with us in Bangalore. He was like a son to me,” he added.

Musthafa joined Mihir’s parents in their demand to bring justice to their teenage son. “His death must not go in vain. Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like Mihir did.”

ID Foods CEO said that he believes in the legal system and is confident that justice will prevail.

He urged the public to join the fight for justice for Mihir and every child who dreams of a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow.