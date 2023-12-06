IDF issues apology after strikes kills Lebanese solider

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an apology to the Lebanse army after its missile attack hit a Lebanese military base killing one soldier and injuring few more.

IDF in a statement on late on Tuesday said that it regrets the death of a Lebanese soldier and injuring several other Lebanese soldiers in an attack directed towards Hezbollah linked targets in Lebanon.

The Lebanse army had earlier issued a statement which read: “ An army military position in Adaysseh area was bombarded by Israeli enemy army. One soldier of our army was martyred and three soldiers injured.”

It is to be noted that ever since the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel and Hezbollah are engaged in skirmishes with Hezbollah claiming that 79 of its soldiers were killed in Israeli bombardments. Israel has also said that six of its soldiers were killed in Hezbollah attacks in Northern Israel borders.

