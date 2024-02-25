Idli patties leave netizens divided as debate rages over taste

A unique combination of the South Indian staple Idli and the Maharashtrian favorite Vadapav, known as ‘Idli Patties’ has gone viral. The dish has been quietly gaining popularity for more than 10 years, but it has just lately come to the attention of a large audience after posts about it were shared on social media.

For the past 14 to 15 years, a small eatery has been quietly serving this delectable combination, attracting a dedicated following of food connoisseurs seeking a blend of traditional flavours with a contemporary twist.

This fusion cuisine is a perfect combination of classic South Indian Idli, which is prepared from fermented rice and lentil batter, and traditional Maharashtrian street food called Vadapav, which is a spicy potato patty sandwiched between pav (bread). As a consequence, a delectable culinary experience is created that expertly combines the fiery kick of Vadapav with the smooth texture of Idli to create a pleasing harmony of tastes and textures.

This is the main reason why South Indians are pissed off. pic.twitter.com/VghnV5i9Rt — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 24, 2024

Responding to the widely shared post, other online users wrote, “Leave them alone; both idli and vada paav have unique tastes.”

“Does this qualify as blasphemy,” asked the other.

While several other have expressed their liking for the new dish. One social media user wrote, “Why is this a bad thing? They’re trying out new things! If people like them and pay them, that is good enough.”