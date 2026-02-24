Hyderabad: An incident of vandalism was reported at the Sri Dwimukhi Hanuman Temple located in Barkas under Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 24.

Speaking with Siasat.com, SHO of Chandrayangutta Police Station R. Gopi said that miscreants desecrated the sindhooram of the idol after breaking the iron grill of the temple.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 24, 2026

Mild tension prevailed

Following the incident at the temple in Hyderabad, mild tension prevailed in the area.

Advocate Karunasagar, BJP leader A Jitendar and other leaders reached the spot and expressed strong anger.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 24, 2026

It may be noted that the incident took place on the day when Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay is scheduled to visit the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad along with the newly elected Mayor and corporators of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to offer prayers following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the civic body.

According to party sources, the delegation will also visit the Simhavahini Mahankali temple and a temple in Secunderabad during the day. Sarpanches who won in the recent local body elections in Karimnagar are also expected to join the visit along with local BJP leaders.

Political observers view the temple visits as part of the party’s efforts to consolidate its support base in Telangana ahead of the upcoming municipal polls in the GHMC.

More details awaited.

Similar incidents at temples in Hyderabad

Last month, mild tension prevailed at Puranapul Darwaza after unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a temple.

Locals who noticed the vandalism alerted residents, following which a mob gathered and staged a protest. Police reached the spot and prevented any outbreak of violence.

A heavy police force was deployed at Puranapul and its surrounding areas.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly unlawfully entering the Katta Maisamma temple premises in Safilguda here and committing “indecent” acts in front of the idol.