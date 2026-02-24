Hyderabad to see unseasonal rains today, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert as Hyderabad is going to once again see unseasonal rains on Tuesday, February 24.

The city is expected to receive scattered storms in the evening. However, till noon, it is expected to remain dry.

Other districts

As per a weather enthusiast, T Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, scattered storms and moderate rains are expected in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Suryapet till evening.

However, from tonight, mainly dry weather is expected in all districts of Telangana.

Hyderabad – Isolated to Scattered rains expected… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 24, 2026

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 70 mm was witnessed in Nalgonda districts. Second highest rainfall of 43.8 mm was witnessed in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nalgonda districts.

The rains that lashed the city on Monday evening and continued into Tuesday morning brought relief from the rising heat.

In recent days, many people had already begun switching on air conditioners during the daytime to stay cool. The rainfall helped ease the heat, reducing the immediate need for artificial cooling.

IMD Hyderabad issues alert for rains

In view of the expected thunderstorm, lightning, squall, etc., the weather department has issued a yellow alert.

As per the department’s prediction, hazy conditions are also likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 27.

Yesterday too, Hyderabad received massive rains. The highest rainfall of 42.8 mm was recorded in Bahadurpura. It is followed by Bandlaguda, where 18 mm was recorded.

In view of the rain forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly today.