San Francisco: Breaking his silence on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s sacking, tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday said that if he returns as CEO, the board will be gutted.

His comment comes when an X user @enriquebrgn posted a screenshot, asking an AI chatbot a question related to Altman sacking.

“So is Sam Altman back as CEO or not?,” the user asked the AI chatbot.

“Well, it seems like the situation with Sam Altman and his role at OpenAl is quite the rollercoaster ride! Just yesterday, he was fired by the board for allegedly not being candid enough in his communications but now they’re in talks to bring him back as CEO,” the chatbot responded.

“From what I gather, the board is currently in discussions with Altman, and he is reportedly “ambivalent” about returning. If he does come back, he might want some changes in the governance structure,” it added.

To which Musk replied: “If he does return, the board will be gutted”.

In another post by a user on X, reading, “Leaving OpenAI for equity in Sam Altman’s new venture could be a profitable decision for many OpenAI employees”.

Musk replied: “We should dispense with the false idea that money is somehow relevant in an AGi future”.

After creating a high-voltage drama after abruptly sacking Altman, the OpenAI board is now reportedly in discussions with him to return to the company as its CEO.

However, Altman, who was fired by the board on a video call, is “ambivalent” about coming back and would seek key governance changes, reports The Verge, citing people aware of the development.

Three top-level researchers at OpenAI have reportedly quit, following the sacking of Altman and the resignation of Co-founder and President, Greg Brockman.