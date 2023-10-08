If BJP is afraid of anyone, it is Lalu Prasad Yadav, says Tejashwi Yadav

He also said that the BJP is going to lose the upcoming state and parliamentary elections.



Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that BJP leaders are afraid of his RJD’s chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Addressing a gathering in Saharsa during the meeting of the executive committee of RJD youth wing, he said that the BJP is going to lose elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and other states including in Bihar and the Lok Sabha election.

“If BJP is scared of any leader, the leader is Lalu Prasad Yadav. The situation is as such that they are hesitating to take the name of INDIA. PM Narendra Modi was talking about Make in India, Skill India, and other programmes of the Centre. Now, he is hesitating on taking these names and so as other BJP leaders,” he said.

“We have promised 10 lakh jobs in the state and we have started the recruitment of 4 lakh jobs within one year. We are fulfilling our promises made in the past,” he added.

