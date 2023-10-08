Tejashwi rejects charge that caste census data was manipulated to suit RJD

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2023 9:57 am IST
Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (File photo: ANI)

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav rejected the charge levelled by opposition BJP and its allies that findings of the caste survey have been manipulated to suit his RJD’s prospects.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he pointed out that his caste was the most populous even as per the 1931 census, and told the BJP to press the demand for a nationwide caste census if it was not happy with the state government’s exercise.

“Yadavs were 11 per cent of the total population in 1931 when Odisha and Jharkhand, too, were a part of Bihar. Nearly a century later, they are said to be 14 per cent. What is so irregular in that?” he said.

MS Education Academy

Had it been the state government’s intent to fudge statistics for electoral gains, the numbers of the chief minister’s caste would have also been increased, he added.

The survey shows Kurmis, the caste to which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs, as less than 3 per cent of the state’s population.

“We are thankful to the CM for the initiative that is going to set the trend for the nation. The BJP should remember that we had to undertake the exercise only because of the stubborn refusal of the Narendra Modi government to hold a caste census for the whole country.

“In my view, the data compiled as part of the survey is in order. If the BJP thinks otherwise, it should get a caste census done by its own government at the Centre,” the RJD leader said.

Yadav also attacked BJP president JP Nadda for making remarks critical of regional parties at a function he attended here earlier this week.

“Nadda should remember that states are integral to the nation, and parties like ours have a much better understanding of realities on the ground than the BJP,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th October 2023 9:57 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button