If Cong high command decides, I will continue as CM: Siddaramaiah

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th November 2025 3:22 pm IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chikkaballapura: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said if the Congress high command decides that he should continue in the post he will do so.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing an alleged “power-sharing” agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

“We will abide by the high command decision. If they decide I should continue (as CM), I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Asked if Shivakumar would become the CM, he said, “When I have said the high command will decide, you (reporter) are asking me the same thing again.”

Stating that four-five months ago, the high command had agreed for a Cabinet reshuffle, but he had suggested that let the government complete 2.5 years in office, the CM said, “Now we will follow whatever the high command decides.”

Asked whether there was an agreement for power transfer after 2.5 years of the government, he merely said, “Will abide by the high command’s decision.”

Siddaramaiah on Saturday held more than an hour-long meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.

The CM’s meeting with Kharge had come after some legislators, about ten of them, supporting Shivakumar travelled to Delhi and met Kharge, as the Congress government completed 2.5 years in office on November 20.

Shivakumar, however, had then said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge.

Another batch of six Congress legislators backing Sivakumar has flown to New Delhi last night to meet Congress high command leaders, party sources said on Monday.

Few more legislators are likely to travel soon to pitch for Shivakumar as CM, they said.

Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, is scheduled to travel to Delhi, and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to return from trip abroad, sources added.

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, party sources said.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

