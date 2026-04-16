If Constitution amendment bill is passed, democracy will be finished in India: Priyanka

New Delhi: In a stinging attack, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the government began finishing off democracy by putting pressure on institutions, such as the Election Commission (EC) and the judiciary, but now, an “open attack” has been launched on democracy with the Constitution amendment bill.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on three bills introduced for amendments in the women’s quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Priyanka Gandhi asked why the government can’t give 33 per cent reservation to women on the current 543 seats of the Lok Sabha.

#WATCH | Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "The provision of 33 per cent reservation in panchayats and municipalities was first introduced in the House by the Indian National Congress government under the… pic.twitter.com/9LPGBVOSAK — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

She said the bill talks of increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to up to 850 — to be done by a delimitation commission on the basis of the 2011 Census data.

“This seems fine on the surface, but the real meaning comes to the fore when one carefully reads it. It smells of politics,” the Congress leader said.

She said that on reading the fine print, it shows that the three members of the delimitation commission will decide the fate of the states and their representation in Parliament.

“The government began finishing off democracy by putting pressure on institutions, such as the Election Commission, the judiciary, the media, etc., but now, an open attack on democracy is being launched,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

If this Constitution amendment bill is passed in Parliament, democracy will be finished in India, she added.

The Congress MP also narrated the background to the issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies.

“This issue is close to the heart of every woman. There is a background to this issue. The prime minister said this issue had been blocked for 30 years. This was started by a person called Nehru. Not the Nehru they avoid so much, but Motilal Nehru, who, as the president of a committee, prepared a list of 19 rights which were then passed as a resolution at the Karachi session of the Congress and formed the basis of giving women equal rights in Indian politics,” she said.

She said it was Rajiv Gandhi who, as the prime minister, brought a bill for women’s reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas, and finally, the bill for it was passed during the P V Narasimha Rao government of the Congress.

“Under the UPA, this was passed in the Rajya Sabha, but a consensus could not be reached in the Lok Sabha. In 2018, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for women’s reservation,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Taking a swipe at Modi, she said it seems from the prime minister’s address that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a champion of women’s reservation.

“Any woman would tell you that women easily recognise those who try to mislead them,” she said and urged the BJP to be careful.

#WATCH | Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "In 2010, under the leadership of the late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Party again attempted to provide reservation… pic.twitter.com/qo2JO86cbI — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

“In 2023, when this law was passed, the Congress supported it, and today, the Congress is also strongly in support of women’s reservation. But the truth is that the debate is not on women’s reservation. The bill that the government has brought has changed the direction of the debate,” Priyanka Gandhi said and hit out at the BJP over the delimitation provisions in the bill.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women’s quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills — the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women ‘s-quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir — were also introduced in the House.