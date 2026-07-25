If Hyderabad likes a film, its a universal film: Imtiaz Ali

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has given Hyderabad one of the biggest compliments a movie-loving city can receive.During his recent visit to Hyderabad, the filmmaker was surrounded by fans eager to catch a glimpse of him.

Looking at the love coming his way, Imtiaz said, “If Hyderabad likes a film, then it’s a universal film.”

The director explained that Hyderabad has one of the country’s most passionate and diverse cinema audiences. With viewers embracing films across languages, a positive response from the city, according to him, shows that a story can connect with audiences everywhere.

And Hyderabad certainly appears to have welcomed Imtiaz with open arms. Pictures and videos from his visit show him surrounded by a massive crowd, with fans reaching out for photographs and autographs.

The filmmaker is currently enjoying the response to his latest directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, the Partition-era romantic drama has crossed the rs 75 crore mark worldwide, helped by positive word of mouth.

Over the years, films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila have earned Imtiaz a loyal fan following. His latest comment, however, has struck a special chord with Hyderabadis, who rarely hold back when it comes to showing love for cinema.