‘If I am quiet, I am done’: Sania Mirza’s new cryptic post amid divorce reports

Hyderabad: Tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been the subject of rumors regarding their marital status. Although no official announcement has been made, there are widespread speculations that the couple has parted ways and is living separately. They are reportedly focusing on co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania Mirza is currently residing in Dubai in a separate home with her son. Sania and Shoaib’s social media activities have added more fuel to the speculation, with followers analyzing their posts and interactions for clues about their relationship.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Sania’s recent Instagram story has particularly caught attention. The cryptic post reads, “If I am communicating I care, if I am quiet I am done.”

Despite the rumours and the increased public interest, neither Sania Mirza nor Shoaib Malik has confirmed the alleged separation. Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting any official statement or clarification from the couple regarding their relationship.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and welcomed Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.