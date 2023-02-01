If in power, we promise ST status to Valmiki community: Nara Lokesh

Published: 1st February 2023 6:03 pm IST
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh with the Valmiki community during his padayatra on Wednesday

Palamaner: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, on the sixth day of his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, met the Valmiki community leaders at Belupalle, and promised the Scheduled Tribes (STs) status if his party is voted top power.

Addressing the Valmiki community leaders, Lokesh said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had deceived them by not fulfilling his promises.

“The government has been unresponsive to include the Valmikis into the Scheduled Tribes (STs). They suffer from unemployment forcing them to migrate to neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh pointed out that it was during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as chief minister of the state when the Satyapal Committee was formed to study the issues of the Valimiki community. A resolution was passed in 2017 to include them in the STs list.

“During the TDP regime, loans were sanctioned to the community members on subsidy but the current state government did not sanction a single loan to the Valmiki community,” he said.

Lokesh promised that separate companies will be set up in this area to provide employment to those belonging to the Valmiki community.

He also met sugarcane farmers at Sake Vuru of Baireddipalle Mandal.

Interacting with them, Lokesh promised all possible assistance, including the supply of quality fertilisers and pesticides, and a decrease in labour charges

