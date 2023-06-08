“If non-BJP parties come together…” Kejriwal against Centre’s ordinance

Lucknow: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that if non-BJP parties come together, the Centre’s ordinance can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. He said that this will send a strong message that the Modi government is not coming to power in the year 2024.

“If non-BJP parties come together, then this ordinance can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha, and it will send a strong message that the Modi government is not coming to power in 2024,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference with his Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

“I thank SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav who has assured us that his party will support us in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

“After 8 years of fight, Supreme Court had passed a verdict stating that elected government should have powers to run services. It was a clear and strong order. We fought for 8 years and PM Modi took only 8 days to cancel it. He purposefully passed the order knowing that the Supreme Court went on vacation,” Kejriwal further added.

From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.