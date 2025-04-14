Mumbai: With fresh seasons of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi around the corner, fans are on high alert for any updates, be it the celebrity lineup or premiere dates. But this year, the buzz is not just about who’s entering the house or facing the stunts. Instead, a major shake-up has taken over the conversation.

A surprising twist came in when reports started doing rounds that Banijay Asia, the production house behind both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has decided to step back from these projects. This move has not only stirred curiosity among the audience but also sent ripples through the industry, including actors and crew members associated with the shows.

In the middle of all this, a hot topic of discussion is, “If not on Colors TV, then where will Bigg Boss 2025 air?” Popular insider handle Bigg Boss Tak recently ran a poll asking viewers where they would prefer to watch the show if it moves away from its long-time home.

The results revealed that a majority of fans are leaning toward Sony TV as the next destination for Bigg Boss, while a loyal section still hopes the show remains on Colors.

With this, speculations are now at an all-time high. Talks suggest that Sony TV might take over both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, but as of now, there is no official confirmation from the channel or the makers.

While Bigg Boss 2025 is still a few months away, attention has now shifted toward Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is the nearest show in the pipeline. As updates slowly trickle in, fans are keeping their eyes glued to any new developments especially around the final platform decision, contestant lists, and production changes.

All in all, the coming weeks are going to be crucial in deciding the future course of two of India’s most-watched reality shows.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com, because the real drama might just be happening behind the scenes for now.