Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 2025 seasons likely to get cancelled

Mumbai: As the new year kicks off, reality show lovers gear up with excitement, eagerly waiting for the two biggest shows of the year — the fresh seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. While the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is still a few months away, all eyes are currently on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and Bigg Boss OTT 4.

However, there’s some disappointing news for fans who were hoping to enjoy both shows back-to-back. According to latest reports, both Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss may be at risk of cancellation this year.

A viral tweet by Bigg Boss Tak has taken social media by storm. It reads, “Banijay Asia (EndemolShine) has suddenly exited Khatron Ke Khiladi, and now Bigg Boss is also at risk.”

🚨 BREAKING! Banijay Asia (EndemolShine) has suddenly exited Khatron Ke Khiladi, and now Bigg Boss is also at risk.



In India, Endemol Shine holds the rights to run and produce the 'Bigg Boss' show, so if they leave, Bigg Boss might move to another channel.



This has sparked panic among fans and industry insiders alike. Banijay Asia has been the backbone of both shows for years. If they are truly stepping away, it could mean that the show may shift to a different channel altogether, spelling big trouble for Colors TV.

While reports also suggest that the shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was set to begin by the end of May, with a potential premiere date of July 27, 2025, everything now hangs in the balance. Similarly, as per tradition, Bigg Boss usually launches around October, but this year’s edition remains shrouded in uncertainty.

There is buzz that if Banijay Asia truly exits, both shows may face delays, or even find a new home on another platform or channel.

For now, Bigg Boss is still a few months away, and fans are primarily focused on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hoping for clarity. Until then let’s wait and see.