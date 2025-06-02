If truce can happen with Pakistan, why not with Naxals?: TPCC chief

Attacking the BJP, Goud remarked that not willing to have dialogue reflects the saffron party's fascist ideology.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud Addresses a press conferece
TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday, June 1 claimed that the Centre launched operation Kagar to handover the mineral wealth to corporates.

He questioned the Centre as to why it could not negotiate with naxals given it has agreed to truce with Pakistan. He also criticised the Modi government for not accepting the offer of talks made by the Maoists.

“It is unfortunate that the Centre agreed to ceasefire under pressure from US President Donald Trump but did not agree to dialogue with our own people (Maoists),” Goud said at a meeting with left parties.

He urged attendees to condemn Operation Kagar and the killing of Maoists. The TPCC chief further said that violence in the name of Operation Kagar can not be supported. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goud remarked that not willing to have dialogue reflects the saffron party’s fascist ideology.

