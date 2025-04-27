Peace Talks Committee meets Telangana CM for Maoist ceasefire

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the Peace Talks Committee on Sunday, April 27, at his residence with regard to calling for a ceasefire with the Maoists who have been at war with the nation for decades.

The members of Peace Talks Committee appealed to the Telangana chief minister to take the initiative to hold peace talks between the Union Government and Maoists. The committee also requested the CM to convince the Centre for a ceasefire, said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

The CM, according to the release, told the committee members that the Telangana government is looking at Naxalism or at the Maoists only from a social perspective. The government does not consider it as a law and order issue, Revanth stated.

Committee Convener Justice Chandrakumar, Professor Haragopal, Professor Anwar Khan, Durga Prasad, Jampanna, Ravi Chander submitted a memorandum to the Telangana chief minister. Revanth Reddy told the committee that the state government will seek advice and suggestions from senior leader K Jana Reddy, who held talks with Maoists in the past.

The Telangana cabinet will also discuss the issue and take a decision soon, the chief minister said according to the release.

On Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) also appealed to the Union government to stop ‘Operation Kagar’ against the Maoists and to start peace talks. The operation is an ongoing offensive against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, which KCR called a “massacre against Indian citizens” while addressing a massive rally at the party’s 25th silver jubilee anniversary.

KCR also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue and reconciliation instead of “bloodshed” and asked to consider a “need for humane governance and constitutional morality”.