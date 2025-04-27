KCR calls Congress ‘No. 1 villain of Telangana’ at silver jubilee rally

Hyderabad: Going all guns at the Congress government, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, attacked the Grand Old Party on Sunday, April 27, calling it “Enemy no.1 of Telangana.”

“The Congress party is the number 1 villain for Telangana, whether it is now or ever,” KCR said, addressing a mammoth rally in Elkathurthy village near Warangal district, on the occasion of the party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

On the other hand, KCR said his party has no intention to pull down the Revanth Reddy government before its term. “Let the people of Telangana witness and compare the work done by our party and the present government,” KCR said among thunderous applause.

Reminding party workers that the inception of BRS was to work for Telangana, KCR urged them to keep working for the welfare of the people, whether in government or in Opposition.

On the recent Telangana police crackdown regarding alleged fake news generated by the BRS social media team, KCR warned them to take their next steps with caution. “Why are you concerned about politics? What are you jumping for? Mark my words, no force can stop the BRS from coming to power next time,” he said.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)