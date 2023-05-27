If voted to power in MP, Cong will jail BJP, Bajrang Dal men for ‘spying’ for ISI, says Digvijaya

Bhopal: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said his party if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh will file case of treason against Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal functionaries for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year in MP, where the BJP has been in power since 2003 except for a 15-month period between December 2018 and March 2020.

“All the cases of corruption will be opened and responsibility will be fixed if the Congress comes to power (in MP). A case of treason will be registered against the people of Bajrang Dal and BJP who spied for ISI. They will be sent to jail,” claimed Singh while speaking to reporters in Khandwa.

Singh, however, did not reveal which case he was talking about while accusing some BJP, Bajrang Dal men of “spying” for the ISI.

Slamming the Union government over Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday, Singh said the BJP took credit for a tribal woman becoming the country’s president but doesn’t want President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

“The president can inaugurate a High Court building in Jharkhand but not the Parliament while living in Delhi itself because Modi wants to show his face everywhere,” Singh said.

He said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to double farm income by 2022 but it would not be possible to find a single farmer whose income had doubled.

Only Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s income has doubled, the former MP chief minister alleged.

Hitting back, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Singh should not try to intimidate people, adding that the law takes its own course.

“The Congress indulges in the politics of appeasement and targets people on the basis of ideology. This is not going to work. The people are aware of this,” he said.

Agrawal said money which was more than the budgetary allocation during the 15-month Congress rule under Kamal Nath was being transferred into the accounts of farmers annually as part of various welfare schemes of the BJP government.