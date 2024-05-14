If you hit me once, be ready to be hit multiple times: Kangana Ranaut

Shimla: “I don’t go around picking up fights, but if you hit me once, be ready to be hit multiple times,” actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, said on Tuesday.

The national award-winning actor, who filed her nomination papers for the June 1 election in the constituency, said in an interview with PTI videos that her win would be the “biggest turning point” of her life.

Referring to the remarks of her rival Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from Mandi seat, Kangana said that elections should be fought on issues but if he uses derogatory words then he should be ready to hear the same sort of language.

“Going by my past record, I can challenge anyone, no matter how many fights I had but I was always targeted first.

“I don’t go around picking fights, but if I am attacked, I am not the one who will just take it lying down. If you hit me once, then be ready to get hit multiple times,” she said.

A verbal duel has been on between Kangana and Congress leaders ever since the BJP declared her candidature.

Some “derogatory” remarks against her were posted from the X handle of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate who later removed them claiming that they had been posted not by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Kangana had earned the ire of Congress leaders after she dubbed Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh as “bada pappu and chhota pappu” and called Singh “ek number ka jhoota (lier) and paltu bazz (one who changes his stance)”.

Singh, a state minister and son of Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is the scion of the Rampur Bushair royal family.

Referring to an old interview of Kangana on eating beef, Singh had said, “I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from Dev Bhoomi Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about people of Himachal”.

Asked about her Kullu cap, Kangana on Tuesday said the jewel “jot” adorning it is a traditional ornament worn on auspicious days. “I felt that today is the right time to wear it,” she said.

She claimed that there was a wave of public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is unprecedented that a leader seeking a third term is so popular.

“There is no doubt that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ is the only guarantee that is working and people are even saying that the only guarantee working in Kalyug is the guarantee of Modi,” she said.

Himachal Pradesh will for sure contribute to the 400-seat target with the BJP winning all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, she said

Kangana, who attended the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said that the Ram temple is an inspiration not just for the country but for the entire world.

“Ram Rajya is the basis of our Sanatan Dharma, and the BJP not only carries out development but also takes along our heritage,” she said.