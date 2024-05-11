She speaks so much about herself: Vikramaditya Singh takes jibe at Kangana

Shimla: Taking a jibe at his Lok Sabha poll rival Kangana Ranaut, Congress candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said there is nothing left to talk about the actor as she speaks so much about herself.

Addressing a public gathering at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, Singh said Ranaut must tell people why did she not visit Spiti and returned from Reckong Peo. He claimed that Ranaut did not visit Spiti as she was afraid that she would be greeted with black flags for her remarks against the Dalai Lama.

If her heart was clear, she would have visited Spiti, the Congress leader said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ranaut from Mandi in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Singh said the actor sometimes says India got independence in 2014 and Subhas Chandra Bose was the country’s first prime minister and now, she has started indulging in self-praise, saying after Amitabh Bachchan, she is the only actor who is known all over the country and gets maximum respect wherever she goes.

“It is good that she did not go to Manipur. Had she gone to Manipur even by mistake, she could not have come back as the BJP government has created such a situation in the northeastern state by perpetrating atrocities on women,” he said.

Singh said Ranaut has a house in Manali and asked the gathering whether she came to enquire about the plight of people when the Patlikuhl bridge was washed away and Manali cut off.

When she was in Manali during the COVID-19 pandemic, she got an FIR filed against her neighbours for creating nuisance, the Congress leader claimed.